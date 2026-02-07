Yami Gautam to make surprise cameos in Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'? 

Yami Gautam has teased fans with her possible surprise appearance in the upcoming sequel of the superhit film, Dhurandhar 2.
The Haq starlet has added fresh fuel to the buzz around the new movie, confirming that the film will feature multiple cameo appearances designed to surprise audiences.
Yami, who is married to Dhurandhar director Aditiya Dhar, shared that these special entries are not just blink-and-miss moments, but carefully placed elements that enhance the storytelling.
In her recent interview, the Uri actress revealed that the team has consciously planned surprise appearances to elevate the overall impact of the film.
The Dhoom Dhaam actress said, "Audiences should be ready for some unexpected faces. These entries are woven into the story in a way that adds thrill and momentum."
One of the most talked-about revelations is the confirmation that Vicky Kaushal will be seen in a cameo.
The actor's inclusion has already sparked excitement, especially given his previous collaborations with Aditya Dhar and his strong screen presence.
As of now, Yami Gautam has not officially confirmed her appearance in the forthcoming instalment of the movie, which is set to premiere in theatres on March 19th, 2026.
However, the initial part of the Dhurandhar was released on December 5th, last year.