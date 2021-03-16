Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body shaming Ahmed Ali Butt Web Desk | March 16, 2021 'You can not body shame someone in front of me,' says Mehwish

Nobody can body shame someone in front of Mehwish Hayat.

The JPNA actress has always been very vocal on the social issues emerging in Pakistan. The actress, who was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019, always makes sure to be a responsible citizen.

In a recent interview with Vasay Chaudhry, Mehwish was asked who would she cast in a Pakistani version of Dirilis: Etrugrul if she was given an opportunity.

Amongst the many names the Mehwish took, one was also of Ahmed Ali Butt.

To this, Vasay Chaudhry laughed and made fun of his fellow co-star's size.

"Ahmed Ali Butt on a horse and that horse has to run, we have to save the horse," commented Vasay.

Mehwish stopped Vasay Chaudary saying "You can not body shame someone in front of me, if you are sitting with your friends that’s the other thing but you can’t say things like this on such a platform, people will pick what you have said and repeat it and then you will be responsible for whatever happens."

