Fawad Chaudhry and others voice support for expelled students of Lahore university Web Desk | March 16, 2021 Politicians, showbiz personalities defends expelled students of Lahore university after viral proposing video

The viral video of a female student proposing to her university fellow in the University of Lahore campus took Twitter by storm over the last week. The footage shows the woman going down on her knee, with a bouquet of roses in her hand, proposing to a young man, who hugs her afterwards.

While the bold attempt of the girl proposing to the boy was cheered on by the crowd standing around them, it received mixed reactions on social media but did not sit well with the university administration and led to their expulsion.

The UoL issued a letter on Friday saying, a disciplinary committee has decided to expel the students for violating the university's disciplinary policies.

Recently, the Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has expressed his opinion as he opposed the university’s decision to expel two students. Taking to his Twitter handle, the minister wrote, “Every girl has the right to marry of her own will. A marriage by choice is one of the central rights Islam gives to women.”

He further added that, “The university administration should reconsider its decision. It is against [the teachings of] Islam to treat women as property."

Prominent politician Sharmila Faruqi, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, social activist and wife of former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and activist Jibran Nasir have also supported the act of love by the university students and condemned the university's decision to expel them.

Renowned showbiz stars including, Yasir Hussain, Shehzad Roy and Mira Sethi also called out the UoL for taking an extreme step against the students and termed it as the brutalization of the society.







