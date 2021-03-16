Haseeb Hasan shares sneak peek from Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Alis ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar Web Desk | March 16, 2021 Director Haseeb Hasan shares his favorite moment from Ahad & Sajal's web series ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

Haseeb Hasan drops a sneak peek from Ahad Raza Mir & Sajal Aly starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’

Pakistan showbiz industry’s most beloved couple and actors Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly have been off-screen for quite a while. The reel-life and real-life lovebirds were last seen together in drama serial Yeh Dil Mera and since the, their fans have been eagerly waiting to see them back on screen.

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the wait is finally over as a sneak peek has been released from the star’s most-awaited upcoming web series Dhoop Ki Deewar.

On the occasion of Sajal and Ahad’s first wedding anniversary, renowned director Haseeb Hasan has shared a teaser from their highly anticipated web series as his favorite cherishing Vishal-Sara moment.

Sharing the clip on social media platforms, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon director wrote, “Always make each other smile! Happy Anniversary Ahad Raza Mir & Sajal Aly.”

“Cherishing my favourite moment of Vishal-Sara from Dhoop Ki Deewar on this day,” he added. The teaser is quite a treat for Saja and Ahad’s fans. The Aangan actor, who essays the role of an Indian boy named Vishal can be seen playing guitar for his love Sara from Pakistan, played by the Alif famed actress.

Depicting adorable young romance, Vishal is singing for Sara a song, “Sara please don’t be mad, warna India and Pakistan will be very very sad.” While Sara, on the other side of the phone laughs and smiles with tears visible in her eyes.

The first glimpse surely delivers a sneak peek about the series will be a roller-coaster ride of emotions. In an interview with Instep, the Mann Mayal director revealed that Dhoop Ki Deewar is a cross-border project. The plot revolves around two families that are united by their father’s death – one is an Indian soldier and the other, a Pakistani. How the martyrdom affects the families and how they realize that peace is much better than war is what the web series will teach us.”





The upcoming web series is penned by famous writer Umera Ahmed. Other than Ahad and Sajal, the series cast includes, Samiya Mumtaz, Samina Ahmed, Savera Nadeem and Manzar Sehbai among many others. It will be aired on Zee5 which has already aired the hit Pakistani content including Churails and Aik Jhooti Love Story.