Bilal Abbas Khan touches on his choice of acting: 'Cinema is the reason'

Bilal Abbas Khan was always a cinema fanatic.

The actor, who has watched movies from all around the world, says that he joined acting because of his obsession with films.

Speaking to Eastern Eye in a recent interview, Bilal said:

"My first entry into acting career can be tracked from watching a lot of films."

"I have always been a big binge-watcher of movies.I saw a lot of films! In fact, I have watched way too many in my days! Bollywood, South-Indian, Hollywood or any other international releases," he revealed.

He said, "While watching films I learned a lot. Seeing someone performing so good motivated me to learn and execute it in my career."

"Cinema is the reason why I’m an actor today,” revealed Bilal Abbas Khan.

Speaking on his journey so far, Bilal Abbas has nothing but sheer hope for the future.

"I have just attempted into the industry as an actor but looking back, it has been quite a momentous journey. I’m delighted I took this decision and made mistakes along the way. I followed my dreams and that’s the reason why I stand here today, more thankful than ever," he concluded.