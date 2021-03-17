What are Dananeer Mobeens go-to makeup products?: Watch here Web Desk | March 17, 2021 Before signing off, Dananeer also advised fans on some essential skincare tips

Dananeer Mobeen is sharing her favorite makeup products with her fans.

In a recent video posted by Mashionpk, the social media influencer, who rose to fame overnight with her Pawri video, Dananeer touched on some of her makeup must-have.

"The first product which I like is ‘Bubble Gum Primer By Entice Cosmetics'. This is an amazing primer which gives a beautiful glow and natural look," Dananeer began.

"The next thing I have is ‘Foundation By Fah Beauty By Fatima Ali’. It has a really good coverage and I’ve been using this from past two months.

"Next is my lipstick ‘Change Is Good Lip Crayon By Maybelline’. It is super natural and I wear it on daily bases," the influencer shared the third item.

"Second last product is my Mascara ‘Sensational Lucious Mascara By Maybelline’. The last thing is ‘Cocofix Setting Spray By Entice Cosmetics’. This product gives an ultimate glow after I’m done with my entire makeup", mentioned Dananeer.



Before signing off, Dananeer also advised fans on some essential skincare tips.

Take a look:



