Meesha Shafi claps back at haters, shares new picture after arrest rumors: See Photo

Meesha Shafi claps back at haters, shares new photo after arrest rumors: See Photo

Meesha Shafi has the perfect comeback to all those who believe that she is going to jail.

Taking to her Instagram on Tuesday, the Jugni Ji singer addressed the rumours of her imprisonment .

“Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, s*ckers!” Meesha Shafi posted a picture in an exquisite outfit.

In an earlier statement, Meesha also said: “Speaking up is even harder than being harassed. This is why so many suffer in silence.”

Meesha's fans were quick to respond to the actor's classy reply to her haters:

For the unversed, back in 2018, Meesha Shafi accused singer Ali Zafar of sexual harassment during a concert in which they performed together. Ali Zafar in turn filed a case of defamation against Meesha. Although the matter remains unresolved, Meesha's arrest is the latest news that is making rounds on the internet.