Maya Ali slams haters who think she copies Mahira Khan Web Desk | March 18, 2021 ' I am what I am and Mahira Khan is what she is,' says Maya

Maya Ali slams haters who think she copies Mahira Khan

Pakistani actress Maya Ali is clapping back at netizens who think she copies Mahira Khan.

In a recent interview on Time Out With Ahsan Khan, Maya Ali was asked if she tries to speak like Mahira Khan after the success of her 2018 film Teefa In Trouble.

"People say that you copy Mahira Khan's accent ever since Teefa In Trouble. Is it true?" asked host Ahsan Khan.

"It’s not true at all. I am what I am and Mahira Khan is what she is," responded Maya.

The Pehli Si Muhabbat actor then went on to say, "To be honest Mahira Khan is an example for every female actress in our industry and if you can learn something which is good for us, then why not."



Take a look:







