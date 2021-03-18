Priyanka Chopras sit-in with Oprah Winfrey: Trailer out now Web Desk | March 18, 2021 'I have a little bit more confidence in myself,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra is getting up close and personal with Oprah Winfrey in her latest interview.

Oprah's new chat show Super Soul is all set to hit the OTT platforms this month and her first guest of the season is none other than Priyanka Chopra.

The trailer of the show is released today, where Oprah is seen asking a number of questions from the Unfinished author.

What caught the most attention of the audience was Priyanka's reason behind writing her memoir at only 38.

The Quantico actress went onto reveal that she feels secure in the place she currently is. Writing her life details thus seemed like a perfect time in her life.

"I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life," she said.









