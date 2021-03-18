Meesha Shafi details her daily routine, reveals how she deals with online hate and criticism Web Desk | March 18, 2021 Singer Meesha Shafi details her daily routine, from fighting patriarchy to being a full-time mother

Meesha Shafi details her daily routine, reveals how she deals with online hate and criticism

Pakistan’s renowned singer and actress Meesha Shafi has grabbed immense attention on social media after a British tabloid misreported that she has been sentenced to three years in jail for falsely accusing singer and actor Ali Zafar in sexual harassment case.

While the Daily Mail's false news made rounds on the internet, the pop icon turned to her social media handle and denied the rumor of her going to prison. She posted a picture of her sitting in a car donning a winter jacket and tinted sunglasses and the caption, she wrote, “Here’s a picture of me not going to jail, suckers!”





The Boom Boom singer also posted another picture dismissing the fake news and wrote, “Speaking up is even harder than being harassed. This is why so many suffer in silence.”

While on Twitter, Shafi revealed her daily routine and in a long Twitter thread post, she detailed her everyday tasks and how she managed to deal with online hate and trolling.

As her fans and followers know that the Na Tutteya Ve singer’s Twitter bio reads, "Feminist and cultural icon," Shafi has been the victim of online hatred after accusing Pakistani singer Ali Zafar of harassment.

While fighting the battle in the court and on social media, Shafi, 39, shared her pretty regular life and routine and she manage to keep a balance during her tough days.





Shafi shared that her mother and her husband have supported her during all the hard time and they are the two most important people in her life and of course, her children.

From being a cook to following her yoga and meditation, Shafi keeps her day busy and productive and emphasizes on saving the energy to fight the patriarchal norms of the society.



