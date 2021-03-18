Minal Khan, Saboor Alys BTS from Ahsan Khans show sparks criticism Web Desk | March 18, 2021 Minal Khan, Saboor Aly dressed in Western outfits sparked criticism on social media

Prominent Pakistani drama actresses and model Minal Khan and Saboor Aly recently made an appearance on a show and got the social media attention for all the wrong reasons. The two talented actresses have sparked a harsh online debate over their choice of dressing for actor and host Ahsan Khan’s talk show.

The behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the episode which have yet to be released, were posted on social media and sparked a new wave of criticism and trolling.

In the pictures, the Nand famed actress can be seen dressed in western styled light green silk dress, designed by Sana Safinaz and the Fitrat actress opted for an emerald green classic gown.

The BTS clips from the show were shared by host Khan, who also questioned the industry’s best-friends about their on-screen portrayals of negative characters in drama serials Jalan and Fitrat. Replying to the question, the Ishq Mein Kaafi actress said that they portray society through such roles, aiming to create awareness among people.

While the two starlets were seen enjoying the interview in the BTS clip, their western attire had landed them into hot water.

The netizens were quick to express their anger and distress over their dressing. One user wrote, “How immodest Minal has become.” Others said she does not need to wear such clothes. Check out the responses here.



