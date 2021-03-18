Sania Mirza treats fans with an adorable family picture on Instagram Web Desk | March 18, 2021 Sania Mirza a loving family picture on Instagram Stories

Sania Mirza treats fans with an adorable family picture on Instagram

Popular Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is an avid social media user. The tennis player has often delighted her fans and followers with cute and adorable family pictures, taken with her husband and Pakistan’s national cricket team's former captain Shoaib Malik and their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

This time, the six-time Grand Slam title holder has shared another cool yet very adorable family snap on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning.

In only few minutes, the post received immense love and admiration from her fans as they filled up her post with loving wishes and heart emoticons. In the picture, the diva can be seen dressed up in a chic orange maxi dress, paired up with hoop earrings and a black chain handbag. She is standing next to her husband Malik and son Izhaan.

The three-year-old could also be seen wearing a cute red cap. The little champ can be seen excitedly posing for the camera in the picture.

On the tennis ground, the veteran player is set to lead India with fellow player Ankita Raina in the next month for Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoffs against Latvia.