Atif Aslam recalls lifes emotional time, sheds light on his wifes miscarriage Web Desk | March 18, 2021 Aslam touches on wife’s miscarriage prior to his performance in a concert in Turkey

Aslam recalls life’s emotional time, sheds light on his wife’s miscarriage prior to performance in Turkey

Prominent Pakistani singer Atif Aslam is a well-known name in the world of music and entertainment across the globe. The singer, who has delivered massive hits through out his career holds immense popularity all over the world.

Recently, the Pehli Nazar Mein crooner appeared in a candid chat show AB Talks with Anas Bukhas and talked about his life, career choices and achievements and also, his marriage.

While recalling his life’s most important time, he reflected upon sharing one of his most helpless moments while he was all the way out in Turkey for a concert.

The Doorie singer recalled the emotionally tragic incident and shared that his wife Sarah was pregnant. “I lost my kid and I remember… Sarah was four to five months pregnant and I had to leave for a show. It was a show in Turkey and right before my performance, she called me and said the baby doesn't have a heartbeat anymore,” he quoted.





He went on to say, "So I was like go to the doctor, ask him what's happening and how to go about it. She said we went to the doctor and he said we have to go for something else." The Jeena Jeena singer also added, "I literally had to go on stage in half an hour. I went on stage, performed for two and a half hours. There were people right in front of me, drinking, enjoying themselves... I could tell they were having a good time.”

While recalling his life’s most difficult time, Aslam shared that he wanted to visit the sacred shrines in Turkey and wanted to be alone there. “I came back to my room and it was 11:30 or 12 at night. This was Antalya. I asked my team to arrange a car for me. I wanted to go to Konya and visit Shams Tabraiz and Rumi's shrine and I wanted to be alone."

"I didn't want anyone around me.... I told my friend i'm gonna go and he insisted saying 'I want to go, I want be there with you'. And I remember he always wanted to go to the shrine. Call me selfish but I didn't take him along and I left. It was a three or four and a half hour journey and I was only thinking how helpless we all are,” he said.

"There was no one at the shrine. It was raining and I was by myself at a place where nobody would even recognise me. I wouldn't ask 'why did You do that'. I was not in that state. Just...how helpless we all are. We have control over nothing and yet, we fight over everything."