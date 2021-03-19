Mathira calls out the culture of trolling in Pakistan Web Desk | March 19, 2021 'The main problem with our people is that we are extremists,' says Mathira

Mathira is speaking on the role of social media in Pakistan.

The 29-year-old star, who is known to challenge the social norms with her unconventional media presence, is commenting on the judgmental mindset in the country.

Speaking to Tabish Hashmi on his chat show To Be Honest, Mathira called out Pakistanis to be 'extremists.'

“Do you think social media is a curse or a gift?” asked Tabish.



“It depends, anything which gets over can be a curse,” Mathira said “The main problem with our people is that we are extremists” Mathira continued: “We do everything on the extreme, and then it gets negative so this is the problem that we don’t have that balance.”

“I think social media has trolls and when it comes to trolling as Sadaf and Shahroz got married I felt so bad that it is someone’s happy moment. People can’t see that they have got married so they must leave them now” Mathira concluded.