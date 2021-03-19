Ali Gul Pir recreates PM Imran Khans speech on how to deal with corruption Web Desk | March 19, 2021 Comedian Ali Gul Pir shares hilarious version of PM Imran Khan’s speech on corruption

Popular Pakistani singer and stand-up comedian Ali Gul Pir has been entertaining his fans and followers on social media in a unique and interesting way. The rapper has been sharing his hilarious versions on the famous and viral statements by the prominent figures of the country.

In his latest video, the Wadera Ka Beta famed singer can be seen sharing some useful advice on how to deal with corruption, recreating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech.

Taking to Twitter, Pir shared the video in which, he can be seen hilariously mimicking PM Khan's famous statement about dealing with corruption in the country. While sharing the video, he wrote, "How to deal with corruption #NoMoreParty #NoMoreShaadi ImranKhanPTI," and also tagged the PM.

In his recreated version, he also added the original statement of the premier in the thread to give some context to the video.

In the original speech PM Khan said, “Woh koi jail se niklta hai. Arbon rupay ki corruption ke charges per, log phool phenk rahe hain uske ooper. [When someone comes out of jail after being accused of corruption charges of worth billions of rupees, people shower them with petals.]”

Flaunting his sarcastic and funny expressions, Pir further continued acting on PM Khan’s words, “Mujhe yeh bataein kaise corruption khatam hogi? Jo corruption karega, rishwat dega, woh hamare main se nahi hai.[ Could someone tell me how will corruption end [in this country if this continues]? Anyone who engages in corrupt practices or gives a bribe is not amongst us.]”

“Un gharon me jahan corruption hoti hai log shaadi nahi karein ge, unko log parties per nahi bulaein ge. [No one is going to marry corrupt people or invite them to parties],” adds the comedian.