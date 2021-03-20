Priyanka Chopra did not think she would marry Nick Jonas:judged the book by the cover Web Desk | March 20, 2021 'He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements,' says Priyanka

Priyanka Chopra never thought her romance with Nick Jonas would last.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in her upcoming interview, the 38-year-old actress revealed that her initial conversations with husband Nick were very casual.

The Quantico star was at a stage in her life where she wanted to marry and have kids. She never knew if Nick would want the same.

"I may have judged the book by the cover, I didn’t honestly take it seriously when Nick was texting me," began Priyanka.

"I was 35, I was like I want to get married, I want to have kids, and he is, you know in his 20s, and I don’t know if that’s something he’d want to do, like I did that to myself for a while, till I actually went out with him and nothing surprised me more than him. He is such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams, such a true partnership that he offers me in everything that we do together.”

