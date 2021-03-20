Zayn Malik talks fatherhood: ‘shes been so easy Web Desk | March 20, 2021 Zayn Malik said daughter khai is ‘amazing and it’s been really easy for Gigi and I to settle as parents’

Zayn Malik spoke about how it’s like being a father to daughter Khai on iHeartRadio’s Valentine in the Morning show. The singer said becoming parents has surprisingly been easy for him and girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

The 28-year-old shared, “It’s amazing! People I met and spoke to, before she (Khai) was born, were adamant about how this will be a big adjustment and a massive change, but honestly, she’s amazing and it’s been really easy for Gigi and I to settle as parents, I guess. Our daughter kind of made parenthood easy for us as she sleeps really well and loves milk of course.”

He continued, “It’s just shuffling between changing diapers and feeding her at the minute. It’s wicked and I’m enjoying it for sure.”

He added, “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me. The fact that she's been so easy to just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her.”

The Dusk Till Dawn singer admitted that fatherhood is completely different from what everyone told him.