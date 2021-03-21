Hira Mani says celebs arent heartless Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Hira Mani believes wealth has nothing to do with being heartless

Pakistani actress, Hira Mani appeared in an interview and clarified that not all celebrities are necessarily emotionless.

The 33-year-old talked about how fans think that stardom makes a person arrogant and heartless, although, she believes that it is not true.

The Kashf star said, “Those who have money, those who are rich and having a car are not necessarily devoid of emotions.”

Hira also said she got closer to God and became more kind towards people after becoming famous.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor also recreated Ertugrul’s Halime Sultan look recently and fans couldn’t stop but praise her as she looked stunning.

She previously revealed that her sons love watching Turkish drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul. She also shared that her kids love the famous actors of the show.