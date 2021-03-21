Reason Mahira Khan did not star in Baarwan Khiladi Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Mahira assured the host that she will take up a role in her next production

Reason Mahira Khan did not star in Baarwan Khiladi

Mahira Khan is spilling the beans on why she did not star in her production Baarwan Khiladi.

In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, Mahira spoke on her upcoming sports series along with co-producer Nina Kashif.

Answering why she did not cast herself for a role in the cricket flick, Mahira said," I could have done it but I wasn’t feeling very well at that time."

Having said that, Mahira assured Maliha that she will take up a role in her next production.

The 36-year-old also went on to revealed that host Mira Sethi has a special cameo in the series.

Take a look:







