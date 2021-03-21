Reason Mahira Khan did not star in Baarwan Khiladi

Mahira Khan is spilling the beans on why she did not star in her production Baarwan Khiladi.
In a recent interview with Maliha Rehman, Mahira spoke on her upcoming sports series along with co-producer Nina Kashif.
Answering why she did not cast herself for a role in the cricket flick, Mahira said," I could have done it but I wasn’t feeling very well at that time."
Having said that, Mahira assured Maliha that she will take up a role in her next production.
The 36-year-old also went on to revealed that host Mira Sethi has a special cameo in the series.
Take a look:
