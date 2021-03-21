Celebrities, politicians wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Showbiz celebrities, politicians, cricketers pours quick recovery wishes for PM Imran Khan

Celebrities, politicians wishes PM Imran Khan speedy recovery

Prime Minister Imran Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday after which they received an abundance of wishes from around the world.

The news was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan on Twitter. He also said PM Khan was self-isolating at home after testing positive.

The news took the internet by storm as people across the country expressed their wishes and prayers for PM’s speedy recovery. Pakistan’s prominent showbiz personalities, Humayun Saeed, Mehwish Hayat, Ali Zafar, Noor Bukhari, Farhan Saeed and others also wished PM Khan good health and quick recovery.





Politicians and cricket stars also took to Twitter and wished the premiere a good health and quick recovery from novel virus. Asad Umar, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan, and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar prayed for the recovery of the PM. Buzdar also urged people to be extra careful and strictly follow safety protocols.

Social activist Jibran Nasir, former cricketers including, Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram, Ramiz Raja, Naseem Shah and Waqar Younis sent good wishes to PM to recover soon.



