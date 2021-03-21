Saba Qamars latest glamorous beach snaps receive mixed reactions on the internet Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Actress Saba Qamar stuns netizens with sizzling beach shots

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Saba Qamar Zaman is one of the most talented and glamorous actresses of the country.

The starlet, who received praise for her stellar performance in Bollywood hit film Hindi Medium, has recently stunned her fans and followers on social media as she posted some of her sizzling, jaw-dropping beach snaps.





Turning to her Instagram handle, the 36-year-old star posted a series of snaps, donning a sleeveless ivory gold gown with a high thigh slit. The Maat actress opted for a glowy day-time makeup, with hair open to create the perfect beach day look.









She captioned the pictures, “You can be an Ocean calm, beautiful, infinite or angry, harsh, and magnificent.” The Manto actress added another caption that’s reads, “Sometimes, you just have to go with the waves.”

Undoubtedly, Qamar is the unapologetic fashion diva of the showbiz world and her recent fashion photoshoot has left the internet divided. While her fellow stars and her millions of fans couldn't stop gushing over how stunning beach shots, some netizens were not cool with her choice of outfit.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Qamar has finished shooting for the upcoming web series Mann Jogi with co-star Naumaan Ijaz. The series will be likely to be released on Zee5 streaming portal.