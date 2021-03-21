Prince Harry pens touching foreword about Princess Diana in new book Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Prince Harry wrote heartbreaking foreword in memory of late Princess Diana as part of new book for kids

Prince Harry pens touching foreword about Princess Diana in new book

Prince Harry has written a touching foreword in upcoming book for children, he has shared how he struggled and coped with grief after losing late mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex begins, “When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me. I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support.”

He continues, “We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not. They are always with you and you can hold onto them forever. I find this to be true.”

He adds, “Now, I never met them, but I know this person was special to you, and they were someone incredibly kind, caring and loving because of where they chose to work. Helping others is one of the most important jobs anyone can ever do.”

He further added, “You may feel alone, you may feel sad, you may feel angry, you may feel bad. This feeling will pass. And I will make a promise to you – you will feel better and stronger once you are ready to talk about how it makes you feel. I hope this book helps remind you of just how special your parent or loved one was. And how special you are too.”

The book is illustrated by Fay Troote and written by Chris Connaughton, it will be published next week and its story revolves around a young person who lost their mother and is coping with grief. The mother was working on frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic at a hospital. The new book will be available for free for anyone who is going through similar situation.