KPKs Gomal University fines students for listening to music Web Desk | March 21, 2021 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal university imposes fine on students for listening to music

Gomal University in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa fined two students of its Institute of Computing and Information Technology (ICIT) Department on Friday for listening to music in university premises.

The university imposed a Rs5,000 fine to students for listening music while classes were in session. The Chairman of the ICIT Department, Zia Ud Din, confirmed the incident and said that the two students had been playing music on a Bluetooth speaker in a teaching area of the varsity.

He also said that the students’ actions were disturbing the ongoing classes in the department at the time. “Both students were warned multiple times to stop [the music] and were fined when they did not [pay] heed to the requests,” the chairman further said.

One of the students who were fined was enrolled in a master's program, while the other is studying for his undergraduate degree in the department. Their Bluetooth speaker has also been confiscated by the university authorities.

Gomal University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Iftikhar Ahmed, while confirming the incident, said that "music that disturbs the educational environment" is banned in the university.

He added that the administration does not have any issues if someone is listening to music without disturbing others.

This has been the recent incident of university imposing fine on students. However, the universities in Pakistan are making headlines with their updated policies of dress code and code of conduct, which includes, introduction of dress code for female students, which includes wearing a black burqa as a mandatory code.

This is the second time within this month that a varsity has made controversial decision regarding students’ actions.

Last week, a viral video of a female student of University of Lahore took the internet by storm in which, the female student can be seen going down on her knee, holding a bouquet of roses, proposing to her university mate within the university premises.

The movie-like unusual and bold scene grabbed everyone’s attention as the two hugged each other. However, the dreamy proposal did not sit well with the university and led to the disciplinary committee taking action and expelling the students.