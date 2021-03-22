Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Hanif Mohammads grandson Shehzar Shoaib Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Actress Sohai Ali Abro gets married to legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad’s grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Sohai Ali Abro ties the knot with cricketer Hanif Mohammad’s grandson Shehzar Shoaib

Pakistan's gorgeous and talented actress Sohai Ali Abro has tied the knot with Shehzar Mohammad, who is the son of former Test player Shoaib Mohammad on Sunday.

The beautiful starlet opted for an all golden and ivory traditional bridal dress for the big day. She completed her look with beautiful traditional jewelry and glowy makeup on the occasion.

The groom, Shehzar Mohammad, who is the grandson of Pakistan’s legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad also a Pakistani first-class cricketer, donned a golden Sherwani on the special occasion.

The newly-wed couple’s wedding pictures went viral on the internet and fans and well-wishers sent them their heartfelt wishes and congratulations to embark on the new journey in life together.

Renowned actor Humayun Saeed and other showbiz and sports stars attended the event and wished the couple a happy married life.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star shared a picture of Sohai and Shehzar from their wedding and captioned it: "Many congratulations to Sohai and Shehzar. May Allah bless you both with lots and lots of happiness, prosperity and a lifetime of togetherness."

Sohai, 26, who won over the hearts of her millions of fans with her stellar acting debut in Geo TV’s drama serial Saat Pardon Mein, was recently seen on screen in drama serial Prem Gali opposite actor Farhan Saeed.