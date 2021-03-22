Ahmad Ali Butt opens up about body shaming in Pakistani showbiz industry Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Ahmad Ali Butt said, ‘In our industry, more than body shamming, there is colour shamming’

Ahmad Ali Butt opens up about body shaming in Pakistani showbiz industry

Pakistani comedian and host, Ahmad Ali Butt appeared in an interview with a publication and highlighted showbiz industry’s obsession with fair complexion and weight. He also talked about pros and cons of being a comedy actor.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani star shared how he started journey in the entertainment industry, he said, “I don’t think I’m more than just a comedy actor, I know I am. I started off with theatre back in ’94, started my own theatre company in ’96. We mostly did English plays and some Manto here and there. But from there, I started doing comedy”.

Butt also recalled being offered comic roles as he was ‘overweight’. He stated, “They’d be like, ‘oh this person is fat, so he can be funny’”.

He went on, “It’s not restricted to Pakistan, you see John Candyor, Seth Rogen, or Jonah Hill, all of these people did serious work twenty years after doing comedy”.

“If a man is short, tall, or fat, he can only get certain kind of roles, and we're bound to be okay with that because we’re in the showbusiness. What we show becomes our business. In our industry, more than body shamming, there is colour shamming. Everyone is obsessed with the gora rung. And sadly that’s the way things will remain,” he added.

The rapper also emphasized on drawback of being a comedian. He said, “Even though you’re doing something 90% of the actors can’t, people will appreciate the talent of the actor who can make everyone cry, instead of someone who can make them laugh”.

Butt did a serious role in Jhooti which was offered to him after almost a decade, he shared, “I did one ten years ago on PTV, but not many people notice that. And even though my character lasts 12 episodes in Jhooti, it gave me the space to prove I was more than just a comedy actor”.

Talking about losing weight, Butt stated, “My weight loss was simply a consequence of me realising I’m not in my twenties anymore. I am about to hit my forties and I need to develop healthy eating habits. So the lockdowns were a blessing in disguise. My routine upended, I wasn’t eating food from outside anymore. Six to seven months in, I lost 15 kilos. And I’ve nabbed two new projects because of that since people were surprised by my transformation”.