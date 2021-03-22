Ushna Shah terms Motorway rape case verdict a landmark judgement Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Actress Ushna Shah hails Motorway rape case ruling, says this verdict is a landmark

Pakistani actress and model Ushna Shah is one of the most talented actresses in the showbiz industry. The star, being a vocal personality, has often voiced her opinion on important social issues.

Recently, she has expressed her gratitude towards the verdict, announced on the Motorway rape case.

The Bandhay Aik Dor Say actress took to Twitter on Saturday night. She shared the news and wrote, “Dear survivor, I hope this is a step towards the healing of your trauma. The verdict is a landmark and it may help others from going through what you did.”

The actress, who delivered stunning performance in drama serial Alif Allah Aur Insaan, declared the verdict as a landmark judgment. “Sending love and light to you and your children,” added Shah.

The Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) Lahore, on Saturday, sentenced two men to death for raping a woman at gunpoint on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9, 2020. The horrific incident shook the country and people from all walks of life condemned the incident. Protests were staged countrywide and public and prominent celebrities demanded justice for the victim.

Prime suspect Abid Malhi was arrested in Faisalabad a month after being on the run. His accomplice, Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, had surrendered. The verdict has been announced six months after the incident.