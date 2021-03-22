Priyanka Chopra receives backlash over controversial comment about Islam Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Priyanka Chopra revealed, ‘My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam.’

Recently, Bollywood-Hollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra appeared in an interview with Oprah Winfrey and shared that she knows about all the religions in India and her remarks resulted in intense criticism by netizens.

The 38-year-old said, “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You’re right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity.”

She added, “My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”

The social media users trolled Chopra for not knowing anything about the religion and called her out for spreading misinformation.







