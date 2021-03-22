Faryal Mehmood says dancing makes her happy Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Faryal Mehmood said, ‘I love dancing and I feel that even I enjoy watching a good dancer perform’

Pakistani actress, Faryal Mehmood recently appeared in an interview with a publication and talked about her love for dance and also defined what ‘love’ means to her.

Mehmood often shares her dance videos on Instagram with her followers. She said, “That’s what I want to share with the world. I love dancing and I feel that even I enjoy watching a good dancer perform.”





Mehmood also admitted that she does not get influenced by social media and uses it only when she wants to post her dance videos.

The model also talked about love and stated, “I haven’t experienced such love in my entire life which is shown in dramas. I think we as an individual, when we meet someone, we see that qualities in that person which we want to see.”

She added, “For me friendship is more important rather than a romantic relationship. If I need you and you are there for me then you actually love me and that’s what love is for me, to secure me.”