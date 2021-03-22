Rahat Fateh Ali Khan gets Lifetime Achievement Award Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the first musician to receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Earlier this week, Arts Council held an event in honor of Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and awarded him Lifetime Achievement Award.

Khan also got honorary membership and while accepting the award, he said, “I am honored to be accepting this award by Arts Council, a world-renowned institute of Arts & Culture. I cannot put my feelings into words for the honor bestowed on me.”

The Teri Ore singer also addressed Anwar Maqsood who was present at the event and said, “Anwar Maqsood is my mentor. He is the legend of words and stories. It is not less than an honor for me to speak in front of him. Ahmad Shah (President, Arts Council) chose beautiful words for my introduction”.

The award has been received previously by poet Iftikhar Arif, British-Pakistani actor Zia Mohiyeddin Sahab and writers Anwar Maqsood, Asad Muhammad Khan and Amar Jaleel.