Cardi B addresses criticism over performance at Grammys Web Desk | March 22, 2021 Cardi B was slammed for explicit performance at Grammy Awards this year

On Monday, Cardi B received intense backlash from people over her performance at the Grammy’s this year. However, she responded to the criticism and said, “Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids.”

Megan Thee Stallion and the 28-year-old danced to WAP at the Grammy Awards. As a result, fans were stunned and one of them asked her, “But how is she empowering women with her music but doesn't let her daughter listen to it? Don't you want to empower your daughter also?”

The rapper responded and said, “I don't make music for kids. I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see. I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be. Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids.”

She went on and addressed the parents who criticized her performance and the Grammys for airing it, “My daughter doesn't need to listen to music to be empowered and neither should your children. The only way to empower your kids is by talking to them, boost their confidence and making sure they get a good education.”