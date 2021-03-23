Momal Sheikh gets candid about Bollywood experience Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Momal Sheikh opened up about family bond and Bollywood experience

Pakistani actress and Javed Sheikh’s daughter, Momal Sheikh appeared on a talk show and revealed that her Bollywood experience was not how she expected it to be.

The 34-year-old went to India with high hopes but her bubble burst quite quickly, she shared, “When I went to Bollywood, I was hoping for the typical SRK moment that we grew up with. But to my dismay, I was sitting in a car and could only hear the dramatic music from afar.”

The Yaariyan star also disclosed why she is her father’s favorite kid, she said: “I wonder why this question even came up about who our father’s favourite child is. It’s without a doubt me, because he also considers my birth year as lucky since he bagged at least 13 films during that time.”

Sheikh also shared her views about Shahroz Sabzwari and ex-wife Syra Yousuf’s split. She stated, “I think Syra and Shahroz handled the announcement very professionally. People are always going to talk, they have in the past as well and they will keep on doing it. My personal stance on their relationship is that they are two grown adults who will take a decision that they think is best for them.”