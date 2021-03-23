Pakistan Day: Pakistani celebs suggest changes country needs Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Pakistani celebrities recommended changes they would want in their country

To celebrate Pakistan Day, a publication asked celebrities what changes they would like to see in their country.

The stars were asked about one change they would like to see in Pakistan.

Ahsan Khan said, “The education system. I wish each and every child could get the same standard education that the privileged ones get. I feel this should be the first thing that everyone should work on.”



Pakistani singer Ali Hamza said, “Our mindset about music and the performing arts needs to change. It will be a collective effort. And it will happen with infrastructure development for the ‘music scene’ so that it can become a ‘regular industry’ in Pakistan.”

Simi Raheal added, “All power of the future generation comes from holistic learning; not theoretical learning. It’s high time we saw the difference.”

Veteran actor, Sakina Samo stated, “I would like to see a prosperous and progressive Pakistan; one that coexists with our religious and traditional heritages. Above all, I’m hoping for the elimination of poverty and violence.”

She went on, “Get beggars off the street through social work, housing schemes and unemployment benefits. Free and decent healthcare and schooling will be the key to a happy and healthy future for us all, including senior citizens who need quality care backed by social security.”

Ghulam Mohiuddin said, “We have everything enshrined in the constitution; all we need is the swift and smooth implementation of the law so that all citizens can roam freely without any security threat or fear on their minds.”

Veteran musician Shoukat Ali reflected on Allama Iqbal’s philosophy and said, “His Pakistan was just and free, only if we could get a semblance of that back in our society. I also appreciate the Naya Pakistan vision of Imran Khan. But as a whole, we must find a long-term solution to poverty.”

Actor Gohar Rasheed highlighted how Pakistanis are obsessed with fair complexion, he said, “We desperately need to move beyond this.”

Anoushay Abbasi said, “I wish we had better opportunities for performers and performing arts, we have such amazing talent in Pakistan - but we lack platforms and opportunities that can and should be available!”

Junaid Khan shared, “If we are able to see a government in this lifetime which is honest, competent and corruption free. We need to be more organised as a nation.”

Aijaz Aslam commented, “I definitely want to do something about basic education. We seriously need to give basic education to every citizen of our country. Every child deserves to have primary education. I feel it's the most important thing we must do.”

Faysal Quraishi vowed, "On this 23rd of March, I pledge to try my level best in coming days to get kids off the streets where they are at high risk of abuse. May all our children always stay safe and taken care of.”

Sara Loren remarked, “If it were up to me, I would make education compulsory for every girl in Pakistan because it’s the most vital and valuable resource we have and hence no one should be deprived of it. Educating a woman is educating a nation.”