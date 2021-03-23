Im chubby and Im happy like this: Mathira on Body Shaming Web Desk | March 23, 2021 Mathira lashed out at people trolling her for putting on weight

Pakistani celebrity, Mathira took to Instagram and called out people who have been shaming her for putting on weight.

Mathira wrote on Instagram story, “I’m chubby and I’m happy like this. Who r you to shame me? Focus on your self please [sic].”

She continued, “I’m so tired of people saying why I have done implants and all seriously it’s a shame. I have hormonal imbalances issues. Stop it. If I do surgeries I will certainly own up. I have put on weight but please stop this nonsense of calling me plastic!”

The VJ is known as one of the boldest celebrity in Pakistani entertainment industry. She is often trolled and insulted for doing item numbers in films.

She recently talked about initial days in the showbiz industry, she said, “I started from a platform that was unknown. I earned my fame when a caller randomly started to insult me and that slur itself made me famous.”