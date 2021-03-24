Iqra Aziz dishes on working with Feroze Khan in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 Web Desk | March 24, 2021 'We were completely molded into our characters,' says Iqra

Iqra Aziz dishes on working with Feroze Khan in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Iqra Aziz's irresistible chemistry with Feroze Khan in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 needs no introduction.

Geo TV's new drama serial has been the talk of the town ever since its first episode. Apart from the captivating story line and soulful OST, it is Iqra and Feroze's on-screen pair that has won the hearts of millions.

Speaking to Something Haute about her equation with Feroze, Iqra revealed that she had only met her co-star twice before the drama.

“Me and Feroze we are not friends and don’t have something like that as such, we might have met twice before," began Iqra.

"But when we started working on the set, we had great chemistry. We were completely molded into our characters we were understanding it and we knew how we will bring these two characters together on screen. We knew what we had to do while being in the scene, we used to improvise as well” said Iqra Aziz



Take a look:







