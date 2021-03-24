Hira Mani details on financial crisis after marriage with Mani: We were trapped Web Desk | March 24, 2021 'there were only 10 thousand rupees in both mines and Mani’s account,' says hira

Hira and Mani may be the picture perfect Pakistani couple, but the couple has seen its share of struggles in theearly years of marriage.

Speaking to Agha Ali and Hina Altaf on the latest episode of The Couple Show, Hira revealed she has seen some really tough financial times after marriage to Mani.

“We have seen the low of each other in a way that there was a time when there were only 10 thousand rupees in both mines and Mani’s account and “Sun Yara” became a hit serial. This means on one side there was a hit serial and on the other hand, we didn’t have money because Mani had started production. We had a house that was not getting sold. We were trapped” said Hira



Hira also revealed that she has to face resistance from celebrities in the industry because of the couple's financial conditions.

“I remember almost four years ago, I won’t name the actor, we went to the morning show on someone’s birthday and the actor refused to make an entrance with us,” Hira continued.

The lovebirds always braved through the tough times together and never gave up on their marriage.