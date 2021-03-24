Did Saba Qamar just hint on getting married?: See Photo Web Desk | March 24, 2021 'If it's meant to be, it will be,' says Saba

Saba Qamar has given fans a hint on her marriage plans this year.

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday, the Baaghi actress shared a bunch of pictures of her latest shoot by the beach.

"If it's meant to be, it will be," captioned Saba in a backless long mauve dress.

Amongst many who poured in love for the actress, Saba was also praised by a special someone.

Azeem Khan, Saba Qamar's close friend could not help but to comment on the diva's ethereal picture.

"Lets get married? This year," commented Khan on the photo.

The actress took no time in responding to the adorable comment from Khan as she wrote: "Qubool Hai!"

