Kareena Kapoor wishes Taimur Happy 4th Birthday with sweet note Web Desk | December 20, 2020 Kareena Kapoor penned emotional message for son Taimur on 4th birthday

Kareena Kapoor wishes Taimur Happy 4th Birthday with sweet note

On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her adorable son a happy 4th birthday. She wrote a very heartwarming and emotional note for the birthday boy.

The 40-year-old star shared a picture and a short video clip of Taimur in which he can be seen doing different activities such as plucking flowers, playing with snow, sitting on a tree and cuddling with animals.

Kapoor wrote a sweet note alongside birthday post that read as “My child... I’m happy at four you have such determination, dedication and focus on what you want to do... which is now picking up the haystack and feeding the cow... God bless you my hardworking boy... but on the way, don’t forget to taste the snow, pluck flowers, jump up and down, climb trees and ofcourse eat all your cake…”.





“Chase your dreams and keep your chin up my boy... but above all else... do everything in your life that makes you smile. No one can or ever will love you more than your Amma Happy Birthday Son... My Tim,” she added.