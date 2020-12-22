Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her melodious voice Web Desk | December 22, 2020 'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her melodious singing

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic amazes fans with her melodious singing

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who is known for her iconic portrayal as Halime Sultan in famed drama series Ertugrul has won over hearts with her magical voice during a romantic walk with Ramo co-star Murat Yıldırım.





The video clip, shared on Instagram by a fan, features Esra in one of her latest drama. She can be seen walking and singing a song along with the lead character of her romantic thriller Ramo.

Esra, who delivered an outstanding performance as Halime Sultan in Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, received praise and love in Pakistan as well.

The clip left her fans in awe. The fans are sharing the stunning video on their social media platforms. Esra’s dazzling looks in the video received massive praise from the people who want to see their favorite star frequently on their TV screens.

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show went on-air on September 18.