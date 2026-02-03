Sajal Aly, Hamza Sohail escalate marriage buzz after Khaqan, Sabeena's big day 

Sajal Aly and her rumored boyfriend, Hamza Sohail, have escalated marriage reports after they were secretly spotted at a star-studded wedding event.
A few days ago, Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed tied the knot in Lahore, Pakistan.
The ceremony was attended by several celebrities of the country, including Sajal and Hamza, who are currently in the headlines due to their possible marriage.
After the star-studded event, Zarrar Khan has released a carousel of images featuring the two.
In a viral photo, Hamza and Sajal were seen posing alongside the newlywed couple with their other friends.
However, the caption has once again sparked speculation among fans, as Zarrar wrote over the snap, "Gang Gang."
Despite Galaxy Lollywood's hosts, Momin Ali Munshi and Iman Ali Munshi’s bombshell prediction about the possible wedding of Hamza and Sajal, the two have not denied the marriage rumours.
Instead, they publicly attended the marriage ceremony of their beloved mutual friends, Khaqan Shahnawaz and Sabeena Syed.
A month ago, during their superhit show, What’s The 411, Momin and Iman confirmed that the Zard Patton Ka Bunn co-stars are set to get married this year.
At the time, they also revealed that Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar will also tie the knot after their high-profile breakup.
As of now, they have yet to address these ongoing marriage speculations.