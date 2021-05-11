Anoushey Ashraf tells kids to respect moms, but also stand up for themselves Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Mother’s Day 2021: Anoushey Ashraf weighed in on Dysfunctional families and toxic moms

Anoushey Ashraf tells kids to respect moms, but also stand up for themselves

Pakistani actress, Anoushey Ashraf took to Instagram and penned a detailed note about dysfunctional families and talked about how many of us have had a difficult childhood.

Ashraf wrote, “Some of us don’t have much to celebrate today. I hear you. I feel you and i’ll always be here for you. Im grateful for my beautiful mama everyday but I know some of us have it otherwise.”





She added, “Dysfunctional families exist and it’s vital to understand where it takes you down. My heart goes out to all who’ve had a difficult childhood with their parents, have had toxic moms and continue to struggle with their boundaries regarding their parents etc.”

She concluded, “Respect her, always. But also, stand up for who you are and want to be, gently but sternly. You’ve got this! #mothersday by theempoweredtherapist.”