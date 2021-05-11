Mahira Khan looks back at journey in showbiz industry Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Mahira Khan on starting out in showbiz industry: ‘I started enjoying being a VJ’

Pakistani actress, Mahira Khan appeared on a talk show and opened up about her journey in entertainment industry and motherhood.

The Humsafar star talked about her childhood, she shared, “I wasn’t a greedy child, but I may have been mischievous. I was lost in my own world. It was me, my little brother, my cousins who were all boys, and I was the boss of them. Since I was spoiled, their threats to tell on me to my mamu never amounted to much. I knew there was no such scene.”

Khan said if not an actor she would have been a doctor. She stated, “I enjoy tending to other people’s wounds… I wouldn’t mind being a nurse.”

The Raees actor recalled being approached by producer Ghazanfar Ali. She said, “I was there during my summer holidays and went to pick up a few friends who were working at Indus at the time. That was where Ghazanfar Sahab saw me. He had an eye actually. He told me to become a VJ, but I said I didn’t want to. He asked what I wanted to be, and I responded telling him I wanted to be a movie star. He told me I’d get there as well but to try out being a VJ right now, but I refused.”

She added, “So, there was frenzy at the time. They requested me to do it, even if it was just for a week or two. After that, I got really into it.”

While talking about motherhood, Khan said she considers herself to be a very lenient mom. She would take her son wherever she was going but she knew her fame would start bothering him at some point.

Khan said, “There comes a time when a person starts getting recognized too much, and I knew my son would be irked by that so I had to make a decision.”

Moreover, Khan said her son thinks she deserves an Oscar because he loved the teaser of her upcoming movie Maula Jutt.