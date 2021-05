Falak Shabir takes care of Sarah Khans sweet pregnancy cravings Web Desk | May 12, 2021 The move was sure to leave fans swooning

Falak Shabir takes care of Sarah Khan's sweet pregnancy cravings

Falak Shabir is making sure wife Sarah Khan gets all she wants during her pregnancy.

The singer, who is expecting their first child together with Sarah, is satiating all of her pregnancy cravings.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Falak shared an adorable clip with fans as he shared a chocolate brownie with Sarah.

The move was sure to leave fans swooning over the couple as they showered them with compliments.



Take a look: