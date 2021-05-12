Naimal Khawar Khan shares 5 mental health tips with fans Web Desk | May 12, 2021 'Spend time with your thoughts and feelings,' says Naimal

Naimal Khawar Khan is sharing a valuable piece of advice on mental health with all her followers.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife took to her Instagram on Monday and shared five health tips for all those who are suffering with anxiety and depression.

"Spend time with your thoughts and feelings



- Nourish your body

- Make time for things that truly make you happy

- Go out in nature

- Focus on yourself

- And never forget how important YOU are," Naimal shares with fans.

The Anaa actress also attached a note that read," DO SOEMTHING TODAY FOR YOUR MENTAL HEALTH THAT YOUR FUTURE SELF WILL THANK YOU FOR."









"Sometimes your desire to keep everyone happy can consume your need to look after yourself, especially after becoming a mother, one tends to tire oneself physically and mentally. So here’s a reminder that you are important too. Never forget that," she continues in the caption.

Take care of YOU and your mental health and do what makes you feel like your best self," Naimal reminds fans.