Mahira Khan breaks silence on Al-Aqsa Mosque attack: Call it out Web Desk | May 12, 2021 'Call it what it is. Terrorism,' says Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan is voicing her concerns about the Muslims in Palestine.

Taking to her Twitter on Tuesday, the Verna actor called out the attacks at Masjid Al-Aqsa and deemed them as an act of terrorism.

"Call it out. Call it what it is. Terrorism," wrote Mahira adding a hashtag of #PalestinianLivesMatter.

At least 80 people were injured, including minors, and 14 were taken to hospital according to the Palestine Red Crescent.

Tensions have mounted in the city throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers.