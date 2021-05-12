Fahad Mustafa donates over Rs 2 million for Hindu kids surgery Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Fahad Mustafa has donated Rs 2 million to Dipesh who is suffering from Thalassemia

Fahad Mustafa donates over Rs 2 million for Hindu kid’s surgery

Actor-turned-producer, Fahad Mustafa had donated Rs 2 million for the surgery of Hindu kid Dipesh suffering from Thalassemia.

The three-year-old kid needs bone marrow transplant in order to survive. The total cost of the surgery was Rs 4 million which has now been collected through donations from all over Pakistan.

One of the founders of JDC welfare organization, Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri told that people refused to help Dipesh because of his religion.





During a Ramzan transmission Jafri told viewers about the kid’s health issues. Mustafa called during the transmission and said, "I just woke up and came to know that a kid needs some help to get a bone marrow transplant done. I would like to donate Rs2 million.”