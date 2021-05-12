We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe: Salman Khan Web Desk | May 12, 2021 Salman Khan revealed reason behind releasing Radhe despite knowing it will get lowest numbers

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan shared reason behind releasing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai despite knowing that the film will get “lowest numbers” amid India’s Covid-19 crisis.

A publication cited Khan saying, “We may get the lowest numbers with Radhe. It might not even cross 10-15 crores but whoever wants to be happy with this lowest number they can be happy. Some people will be happy with my lowest numbers while some people will be happy with my highest numbers.”

He continued, “The lowest numbers are going to be Radhe. We would lose money on Radhe and box office collections are going to be almost zero but we are still going ahead with Radhe. My life’s ambition was 10 lakh rupees. It will come with nothing, it will go with nothing so whatever this is, it is much more than plus.”

He added, “So, the reason why we are doing this film is to support the theatre owners but the theatres again got shut. But, we decided- what is the fault of the fans who wanted to go and see the film? So, now in a crucial time like this, when people are dying, people are not getting oxygen, medication and over that, a Salman Khan film comes and they are going to go to see that film in the theatre,with that extra amount of money… that is not happening.”

Khan conclude, “So, you get to see the film at a bare minimum cost with your whole family. We will bear the loss but at a time like this, people who have lost their loved ones and they want to get out of that zone, they can watch Radhe. If not now, I want it later. People who are at home would like to watch some entertainment, something that will uplift them. So that is my intention behind it. My biggest intention is that you don’t have to spend that kind of money to go and watch the film in the theatre now.”