Its okay to take time and understand your feelings: Hania Aamir

It’s okay to take time and understand your feelings: Hania Aamir

On Tuesday, Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir took to Instagram and shared a powerful message about emotion recognition with her fans.

The Ishqiya star posted an exquisite photo of herself in which she could be seen donning all black t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Aamir wrote a caption alongside the picture that read as, “was going to start off with ‘don’t feel the best today; but instead just going to leave a [heart] emoji till I process my feelings.”





She added, “It’s okay to take time and figure out what you’re feeling and why you’re feeling it. Self awareness is gorgeous.”