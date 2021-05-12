Its okay to take time and understand your feelings: Hania Aamir

On Tuesday, Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir took to Instagram and shared a powerful message about emotion recognition with her fans.
The Ishqiya star posted an exquisite photo of herself in which she could be seen donning all black t-shirt paired with blue jeans.
Aamir wrote a caption alongside the picture that read as, “was going to start off with ‘don’t feel the best today; but instead just going to leave a [heart] emoji till I process my feelings.”
She added, “It’s okay to take time and figure out what you’re feeling and why you’re feeling it. Self awareness is gorgeous.”
