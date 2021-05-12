Its okay to take time and understand your feelings: Hania Aamir

Web Desk|May 12, 2021

Hania Aamir urged fans to take some time out and understand their emotions

It’s okay to take time and understand your feelings: Hania Aamir

On Tuesday, Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir took to Instagram and shared a powerful message about emotion recognition with her fans.

The Ishqiya star posted an exquisite photo of herself in which she could be seen donning all black t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Aamir wrote a caption alongside the picture that read as, “was going to start off with ‘don’t feel the best today; but instead just going to leave a [heart] emoji till I process my feelings.”


She added, “It’s okay to take time and figure out what you’re feeling and why you’re feeling it. Self awareness is gorgeous.”

More News

Failed to load data.
loading...
ERROR END