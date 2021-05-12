Shawal Moon 2021: Eid to be celebrated in Pakistan tomorrow Web Desk | May 12, 2021 There are low chance of Shawal moon 2021 to be sighted on Wednesday in Pakistan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for Shawal Moon 2021 sighting

ISLAMABAD:Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed that crescent of Shawal had been sighted in Pakistan, hence, Eid ul Fitr would be celebrated in the country on Thursday.

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's (RHC) for Shawal moon sighting is currently underway.

If the moon is not sighted today, Pakistan will observe Eid ul Fitr on Friday which will mark the end of holy month Ramzan 2021.

The meeting is chaired by RHC Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

So far, no testimonies of the moon being sighted have been received from anywhere.

Moreover, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court announced that Eid Chand 2021 was not sighted in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom will celebrate Eid on 13th May.

Earlier, Government of Pakistan announced Eid holidays will start from 10th May and end on 15th May.