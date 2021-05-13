Eid 2021: Ayeza Khan wishes Eid greetings in a heartfelt note Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Ayeza Khan wishes her fans and followers a happy Eid in an Instagram post

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan turned to her Instagram as she wished heartiest greetings of Eid to her fans and followers.

On Thursday, Khan, who received massive popularity for her character in Ramazan special serial Chupke Chupke, posted a heartfelt Eid note on the platform.

Wishing her followers a happy Eid, the Merey Paas Tum Ho actress urged everyone to celebrate Eid, following SOPs against the coronavirus.

The note reads, “Eid pehlay jese Eid tu nahi hogi is saal…par bacho ki tu phir bhi Eid hogi… Eid manaye yeh Allah ka taufa ha jo rozay daro ko Alla tala ne dya ha par SOPs ka khayal rkhei.”

“Duau me un sabko yaad rkhe jo mushkil waqt se guzar rhai hai…Allah tala sbko sehat or zindagi dei,” she concluded. The note was posted along the caption, “Eid Mubarak. Special prayers: PK PS IN”





Earlier, the Mehar Posh actress shared her stunning Chaand Raat clicks on the photo-video sharing platform. She looked super gorgeous in traditional green outfit for the Eid, with henna on her hands.



