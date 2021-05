Hania Aamir treats fans with adorable Chaand Raat clicks Web Desk | May 13, 2021 Hania Aamir celebrates Chaand Raat, posts pictures on Instagram

Prominent Pakistani actress and model Hania Aamir is known for her positive happy-go vibe. Her fans and followers adore the actress’ gorgeous social media presence as well.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, the Ishqiya actress shared her jaw-dropping adorable looks from her Chaand Raat preps.

The Anaa starlet looked super gorgeous in all-black traditional Eid outfit as she wished her fans and followers chaand raat greetings.

Take a look at her post here.